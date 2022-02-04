Holderness Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $233.15 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

