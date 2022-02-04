Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.