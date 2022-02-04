Holderness Investments Co. Sells 2,180 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $163.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

