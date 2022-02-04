Holderness Investments Co. Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Holderness Investments Co. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Southern by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

