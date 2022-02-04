Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61,107 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,458,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.19. 136,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.58 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

