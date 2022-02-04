Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $247,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.95. 143,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average is $217.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $191.58 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

