Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $212.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,314. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $191.58 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

