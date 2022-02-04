Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $212.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,314. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $191.58 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.91.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
Featured Article: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.