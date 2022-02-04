Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $248.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s previous close.

HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a one year low of $191.58 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after buying an additional 615,518 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

