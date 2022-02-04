Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.21.

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.91. Honeywell International has a one year low of $191.58 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

