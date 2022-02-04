Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stake Lessened by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,762,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,218,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,193,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

