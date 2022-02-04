Hord (HORD) Price Hits $0.0657 on Major Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $433,980.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00049904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.64 or 0.07201317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,268.84 or 0.99840779 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00052142 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,484,788 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

