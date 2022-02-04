HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Down 0.7%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €135.20 ($151.91) and last traded at €136.00 ($152.81). 11,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €136.90 ($153.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($164.04) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €110.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

