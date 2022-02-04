Hourglass Capital LLC Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

