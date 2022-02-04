Hourglass Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in HP by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,816 shares of company stock worth $10,690,709 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

