Hourglass Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Main Street Capital worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

