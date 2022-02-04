Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,641,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,120,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292,767 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 82,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $164.16 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $160.54 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Argus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.