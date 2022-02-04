Hourglass Capital LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Alight at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

