HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $151.73

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $151.73 and traded as low as $130.41. HOYA shares last traded at $131.85, with a volume of 31,569 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get HOYA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average is $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HOYA Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.