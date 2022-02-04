HS Management Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 5.2% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned 1.37% of Williams-Sonoma worth $181,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.14.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

