HS Management Partners LLC Makes New $173.15 Million Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,559,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,153,000. Ralph Lauren makes up about 4.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 2.12% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RL opened at $117.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

