HS Management Partners LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,155 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 4.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $153,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in Walmart by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Walmart by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

