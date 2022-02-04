HS Management Partners LLC Sells 231,015 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 231,015 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $170,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $232.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.19 and its 200 day moving average is $341.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

