Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 346,511 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 2,686.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,408 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,511 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.63% of Bancorp worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBBK opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

