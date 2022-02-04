Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 63,535 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.36% of JinkoSolar worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $237,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $252,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $284,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

