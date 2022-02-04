Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

