Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.41% of Bandwidth worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bandwidth by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Bandwidth by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 418,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,828 shares of company stock valued at $129,020. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.66.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

