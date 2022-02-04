Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 64,252 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $110,869,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $45,575,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

