Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,813 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,863 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

