Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.07 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 938.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after buying an additional 4,875,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,408,000 after buying an additional 408,775 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $65.84 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

