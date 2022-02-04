Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 62.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of SGEN opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.37. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $199.00.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,507 shares of company stock worth $61,543,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

