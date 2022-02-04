Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.34 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of PTC by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

