Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $450.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.58. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.52 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.52 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $773.36.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

