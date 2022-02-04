Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 18,094 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of UGI worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of UGI by 34.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.