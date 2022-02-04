Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 42,665 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.