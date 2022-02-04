Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 196,430 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,430 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Popular worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Popular by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after buying an additional 306,388 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Popular by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.