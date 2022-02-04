Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.65. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 309,366 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The business had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

