HUNT 1-Day Volume Tops $99.93 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $85.09 million and approximately $99.93 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

