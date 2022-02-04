Huobi BTC Price Hits $41,780.65 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $362,072.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $41,780.65 or 1.00177440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.97 or 0.07159466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.18 or 0.99701563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006537 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

