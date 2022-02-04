Hush Market Cap Reaches $792,225.06 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $792,225.06 and $304.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 50.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.82 or 0.00264510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00078391 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00105327 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001894 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

