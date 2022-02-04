HYCON (HYC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $45,490.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. HYCON has a market cap of $400,373.07 and approximately $45,490.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002323 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00055851 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000073 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

