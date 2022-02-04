I/O Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $186.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $186.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00248731 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007211 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016859 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,384,374 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

