Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $2,231.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5,459.67 or 0.13438110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07275031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.01 or 1.00028957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

