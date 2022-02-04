ichi.farm Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00049904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.64 or 0.07201317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,268.84 or 0.99840779 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00052142 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

