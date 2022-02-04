ICHI Price Tops $16.72 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $16.72 or 0.00041273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $70.12 million and $556,500.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.80 or 0.07255035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.49 or 1.00112747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006680 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,192,616 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

