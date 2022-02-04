iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.88% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $15,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 41,341 shares in the last quarter. 31.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $297.51 million, a PE ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

