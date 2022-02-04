Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Reaches $5.01 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $136,114.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00131083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00030997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.04 or 0.07158464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,076,613 coins and its circulating supply is 56,617,836 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

