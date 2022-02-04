Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $229.92 and last traded at $230.54. Approximately 48,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,081,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.45.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.20. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,716 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117,873 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

