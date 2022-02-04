Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Cap of $425.76 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $425.76 million and approximately $35.15 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $662.26 or 0.01602179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00049904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.64 or 0.07201317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,268.84 or 0.99840779 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00052142 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

