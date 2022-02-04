ImageCoin Price Down 32% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $38,681.53 and approximately $76,722.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,116,352 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

