Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IHR opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.55) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.46. The company has a market capitalization of £404.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.56. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.20 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

