Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of IHR opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.55) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.46. The company has a market capitalization of £404.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.56. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.20 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.
About Impact Healthcare REIT
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.